Beto drops “F” bomb on TV, uses phrase on T-shirts

Don Morgan
Sep 3, 2019 @ 4:11am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Beto O’Rourke’s use of the “F” word in a recent TV interview is being used to sell shirts.

After seven people were killed in a shooting in Odessa, O’Rourke appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and described the situation as being “f*ed up”.

Now, the Democratic Presidential candidate is selling a T-shirt with the phrase on it.

The t-shirts have the quote “This is f*ed up” printed on the front six times.

The campaign says the shirts are selling for 30 bucks. They’re donating proceeds from the shirt to the anti-gun groups Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives.

