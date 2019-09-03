Beto drops “F” bomb on TV, uses phrase on T-shirts
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Beto O’Rourke’s use of the “F” word in a recent TV interview is being used to sell shirts.
After seven people were killed in a shooting in Odessa, O’Rourke appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and described the situation as being “f*ed up”.
Now, the Democratic Presidential candidate is selling a T-shirt with the phrase on it.
The t-shirts have the quote “This is f*ed up” printed on the front six times.
The campaign says the shirts are selling for 30 bucks. They’re donating proceeds from the shirt to the anti-gun groups Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives.