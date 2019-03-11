Beto or Trump in 2020? Rep. Hurd’s pick is a bit blurry

Rep. Will Hurd celebrates his re-election victory in San Antonio on Nov. 6, 2018. Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio congressman Will Hurd told CNN’s Jake Tapper over the weekend at South by Southwest in Austin over the weekend he would support President Donald Trump over former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke in 2020.

But the comment wasn’t quite black and white.

“My plan is to vote for the Republican nominee,” Hurd told Tapper initially after being asked for his pick.

“So you would vote for President Trump over Beto O’Rourke?” Tapper retorted.

“It’s most likely that Donald Trump is the likely candidate… that’s very clear,” Hurd stated.

The State of the Union host sounded a bit irritated with the response.

“So Trump over O’Rourke. I’m pulling you to say the comment.”

“Unless Beto O’Rourke decides to run as a Republican,” Hurd clarified, “which I don’t think he’s planning to do.”