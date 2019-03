So, Robert Francis is all in. In announcing his candidacy he claims this is a pivotal moment for the country.

The socialist from El Paso believes the energy and enthusiasm he generated during his run against Senator Cruz will be replicated in his bid to President.

Just imagine the USA with “Little Bobby” as President working with with AOC, Omar, and Talib.

SEE FULL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_pQ4HBu10s