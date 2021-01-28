Beto O’Rourke ‘gonna think about’ running for governor
EL PASO, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Former candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O'Rourke speaks to thousands of people gathered to protest a U.S./Mexico border wall being pushed by President Donald Trump February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The event was organized by Border Network for Human Rights and the Women's March El Paso on the same day Trump was holding a rally in support of the wall, also in El Paso. (Photo by Christ Chavez/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke could make a run for Texas governor in 2022.
When the Democrat from El Paso was asked about it on KLAQ, he told host Buzz Adams,”Yeah, you know what? It’s something I’m gonna think about.”
O’Rourke lost to Republican Senator Ted Cruz by 2.6 percent of the vote in 2018. He also made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for president, but he’s remained politically active, working with grassroots organizations, such as Texas Organizing Project, to get out the Democratic vote in the last election. He also campaigned for Joe Biden.
“Whether I’m a candidate for governor or I support someone who’s a candidate for governor, I want to make sure that we have excellence in leadership, and that that excellence goes to every single part of the state,” said O’Rourke.
He criticized the governor’s response to COVID-19 when El Paso County’s death toll surged to the point that refrigerated trucks were brought in to store the bodies.
“I want to make sure we have someone in the highest office in our state who’s going to make sure that all of us are okay, especially those communities that so often don’t get the resources or the attention or the help like El Paso,” said the 48-year-old former House member.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he’ll seek a third term next year. Abbott’s political strategist, Dave Carney, told Fox News the governor would love to run against O’Rourke.
“The guy couldn’t get elected dog catcher,” said Carney.