Beto O’Rourke hits the road again with 2020 decision looming
By The Texas Tribune
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 5:38 PM
EL PASO, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Former candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O'Rourke speaks to thousands of people gathered to protest a U.S./Mexico border wall being pushed by President Donald Trump February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The event was organized by Border Network for Human Rights and the Women's March El Paso on the same day Trump was holding a rally in support of the wall, also in El Paso. (Photo by Christ Chavez/Getty Images)

BY Patrick Svitek

Beto O’Rourke is on the road again as he nears a decision on whether to enter the 2020 presidential race.

The former Democratic congressman from El Paso who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 has at least two appearances scheduled this weekend across the Midwest. On Friday evening, he will visit the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he will hold a meet and greet with students and faculty. And on Saturday afternoon, he will speak at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute National Conference in Chicago.

The swing through the region appears to be O’Rourke’s first major travel outside Texas since his solo road trip last month through parts of the Southwest. Since then, O’Rourke has said he will make a 2020 decision by the end of the month.

