Beto O’Rourke hits the road again with 2020 decision looming

BY Patrick Svitek

Beto O’Rourke is on the road again as he nears a decision on whether to enter the 2020 presidential race.

The former Democratic congressman from El Paso who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 has at least two appearances scheduled this weekend across the Midwest. On Friday evening, he will visit the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he will hold a meet and greet with students and faculty. And on Saturday afternoon, he will speak at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute National Conference in Chicago.

The swing through the region appears to be O’Rourke’s first major travel outside Texas since his solo road trip last month through parts of the Southwest. Since then, O’Rourke has said he will make a 2020 decision by the end of the month.