Beto O’Rourke is at the top of a new poll of likely Texas Democratic primary voters.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, takes part in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in San Antonio. (Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two Texans hoping to be the Democratic nominee for President, you would think the two would be running neck and neck in polling numbers for their home state.

That’s not the case….at all.

The poll from Change Research shows Beto O’Rourke leading the pack with 25 percent. He’s followed by Joe Biden in second with 20 percent and Bernie Sanders with 19 percent.

The other Lone Star State resident hoping to move into the White House, is polling in the single digits. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was also HUD Secretary under Barack Obama, is showing 4 percent support.

The survey of more than 1500 likely Democratic primary voters was taken April 18th through the 22nd.