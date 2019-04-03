Beto O’Rourke says he raised $9.4 million in 18 days, or more than $500,000 a day
By The Texas Tribune
Apr 3, 2019 @ 1:36 PM
Beto O'Rourke holds his first official 2020 presidential campaign rally on March 30, 2019 in El Paso. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

BY Patrick Svitek

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke raised $9.4 million in the first 18 days of his campaign, his team announced Wednesday.

The haul came from 218,000 contributions and the average donation size was $43, according to his campaign.

Candidates are required to file reports detailing how much they raised in the first-quarter of the year to the Federal Election Commission by April 15. But some are choosing to release some details early, most notably U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who announced Tuesday that he raised $18.2 million in the 41 days between launching his campaign in February and the end of the first quarter on March 31.

O’Rourke launched his presidential campaign in mid-March, 18 days before the end of the quarter. Some of his fundraising during that period was already known. His campaign previously announced it raised $6.1 million online during its first 24 hours, and it took in another $1.1 million online over the final weekend of the quarter.

