Beto says he has to check with his family before making a decision on 2020

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Will he or won’t he? There’s been a lot of talk about former Congressman Beto O’Rourke running for president.

He taped an interview with Oprah Winfrey Tuesday . When the conversation turned to running for the White House next year, the El Paso Democrat said he needs to check with his family before making any decision. Something he says he will do by the end of the month.

He did note that he was excited about “doing something.”

O’Rourke’s national profile was riding high last November when he nearly defeated Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Oprah’s conversation with O’Rourke will be broadcast next Saturday as part of her Supersoul Conversations on OWN.