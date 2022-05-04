      Weather Alert

Beto to hold campaign rally in Boerne on Friday

Katy Barber
May 4, 2022 @ 11:16am
Democrat Beto O'Rourke speak to the media during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. O'Rourke announce Monday that he will run for Texas governor. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Beto O’Rourke is heading to Boerne later this week.

O’Rourke is stopping in Boerne on Friday as part of his campaign in the run for Governor against Greg Abbott. The campaign rally will begin at 12 p.m. at the Amphitheater located behind the library at 451 N. Main Street.

The rally is open to the public.

Campaign officials said O’Rourke will touch on increasing wages, creating jobs, school funding, expanding Medicaid and the general state of the healthcare industry.

Beto O’Rourke breaks down campaign promises in San Antonio rally

Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren sues Beto O’Rourke over power grid claims

How did Bexar County residents vote in the 2022 Texas Primary Election?

TAGS
2022 Governors Race 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O'Rourke Boerne San Antonio
Popular Posts
Vice Principal at San Antonio school arrested for assaulting 5 year old student
New Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today alongside the limited return of two favorites
Teachers get free breakfast at Whataburger next week
Bexar County Sheriff Deputy's wife shoots at him during argument
Two dead, one critically wounded in shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On