Beto to hold campaign rally in Boerne on Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Beto O’Rourke is heading to Boerne later this week.
O’Rourke is stopping in Boerne on Friday as part of his campaign in the run for Governor against Greg Abbott. The campaign rally will begin at 12 p.m. at the Amphitheater located behind the library at 451 N. Main Street.
The rally is open to the public.
Campaign officials said O’Rourke will touch on increasing wages, creating jobs, school funding, expanding Medicaid and the general state of the healthcare industry.
