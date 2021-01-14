Betty White to spend 99th birthday feeding ducks who visit daily

“The Golden Girls” actress spilled her animal-filled plans for the special day to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“Betty White’s Pet Set” was a weekly show she created and hosted in 1971, which is making its debut on digital platforms and DVD, on February 23 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a December press release from MPI Media Group said.

The program spotlighted, “her lifelong devotion to animals, and the people who love them,” according to the release.

White invited her fellow famous friends with their dogs, cats, birds and even horses on the program. The show also featured appearances from wild animals, including bears, elephants, eagles and more, according to the release. Icons including Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, Rod Serling and others appeared on the syndicated show.

The half-hour episode series was executive produced by her late husband, Allen Ludden.

The star has long professed her love for creatures of all shapes and sizes. During a 2012 interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” at the Central Park Zoo White joked that she doesn’t “necessarily admit” that she likes animals more than people, adding “but yes, I do!”

“When did this love affair with animals start?” asked Katie Couric at the time. “Oh, in the womb!” White responded. “My mother and dad were the same way. Yeah. So, it’s been a joy of my life the whole time.”

White often advocates for wildlife conservation and has been honored for her decades-long dedication to the humane treatment of animals. She even authored the 2011 book, “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo,” which is full of anecdotes about her life spent with all sorts of critters.