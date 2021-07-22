Beware of heavy rain around San Antonio tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon about heavy rain around the area.
The alert was issued with Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties stating that strong thunderstorms with gusting winds in excess of 40 mph are being tracked in the area. The special weather alert is in effect until 5:45 p.m., but rain is forecasted to fall through early Friday.
The heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and officials said there is frequent cloud to ground lightning occurring with these storms.
5PM: Heavy rain with frequent lightning continues to push northward through San Antonio and through our eastern areas as well. Gusty winds of 40+mph are also possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/oa8kLAuFaD
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 22, 2021
5PM: Heavy rain with frequent lightning continues to push northward through San Antonio and through our eastern areas as well. Gusty winds of 40+mph are also possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/oa8kLAuFaD
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 22, 2021
Lightning strikes for local teen at Topgolf