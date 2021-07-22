      Weather Alert

Beware of heavy rain around San Antonio tonight

Katy Barber
Jul 22, 2021 @ 5:14pm
Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon about heavy rain around the area.

The alert was issued with Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties stating that strong thunderstorms with gusting winds in excess of 40 mph are being tracked in the area. The special weather alert is in effect until 5:45 p.m., but rain is forecasted to fall through early Friday.

The heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and officials said there is frequent cloud to ground lightning occurring with these storms.

Lightning strikes for local teen at Topgolf

TAGS
Bexar County comal county Guadalupe County National Weather Service San Antonio Severe Weather
Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who was living in a home where a woman's body has been found
Richard Sherman released without bail after attempt to break into in-laws' home
Body found on Highway 281 is that of missing San Antonio woman
Lightning strikes for local teen at Topgolf
Connect With Us Listen To Us On