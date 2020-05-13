Beware of “maskne”: breakouts caused by wearing face masks
Medical mask in the street outside River City Care Center on April 12, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz.
(NEW YORK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted millions of Americans to don face masks — in some cases, it’s legally required — and 2020 being what it is, that’s now led to something else we have to deal with: “maskne.”
That’s right: people are discovering that wearing a mask all day is causing their skin to break out.
What happens is the constant rubbing of the mask on your skin, coupled with trapped moisture from breathing into it, opens your pores and causes them to clog with all sorts of nastiness.
“The fact that we’re keeping something on such a sensitive area of the face…even people who haven’t suffered with a skin situation before are now dealing with the implications of that,” New York City aesthetician Sofie Pavitt tells the New York Post.
She explains that she’s been doing “dozens” of video consultations for her clients while her lower Manhattan studio remains shuttered due to the city’s stay-at-home order.
Upper East Side dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe explains the mask is “a breeding ground for yeast and bacteria [that] could lead to infections that then require a prescription medication to clear it up.”
Bowe explains, “If you’re wearing a cloth mask, you want to wash it frequently…especially if you’re exercising. If you’re using a disposable surgical mask, she suggests letting it dry out for 24 hours before wearing it again.”
Bowe also recommends washing your face with a gentle skin cleanser before and after wearing a mask.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.