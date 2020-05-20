Bexar Co. Commissioner Calvert delivers safety supply kits to small businesses
Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert unloads COVID-19 safety kits at Universal City Municipal Building, May 19, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Some small businesses in parts of Bexar County have received COVID-19 safety kits to help them reopen their businesses. Commissioner Tommy Calvert rented a large, yellow Penske truck, loaded it with safety kits and delivered them to small businesses Tuesday afternoon.
His first stop was the Universal City Municipal Building where he helped unload some of the bags and put them in the bed of a fire department pickup truck that was used to help deliver the bags.
“Masks, protective plastic, gloves, huge bottles of hand sanitizer, thermometers,” he said. “It’s been hard to find items for lots of folks, especially thermometers.”
His next stop was Selma, and Calvert was planning to head south, finishing up the first day of deliveries in Elmendorf in the Southeast Side. The Precinct 4 Commissioner also was planning to deliver some of the kits to small businesses in the King William area and other establishments in his precinct on Wednesday.
The City of San Antonio will distribute COVID-19 safety kits May 27 at the Alamodome.