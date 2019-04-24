Bexar Co. deputy indicted on robbery, assault charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County grand jury returned a two count indictment against a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday.

The Bexar County district attorney’s office said Wednesday 27-year-old Andrew McDermott was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McDermott is accused of brandishing a knife while threatening his ex-girlfriend last year over text messages that he believed she may have sent to other people. Prosecutors say McDermott slashed her arms while trying to cut the phone from her pajamas.