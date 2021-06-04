Bexar Co. Grand Juries hands down more than 200 felony indictments

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Grand Juries handed down 227 felony indictments this week including charges for child pornography possession and intoxication manslaughter.
Juan Moreno was indicted on 25 total felony charges of possession of child pornography. Police said Moreno was initially charged in September 2020. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Matthew Theodore Goetz was indicted on charges of manslaughter after officials said he shot and killed Marquis Anderson on March 17. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Mario Preciado was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter after police report he drove drunk on November 7, 2020, and hit another vehicle and killed the driver, Arthur Salas. Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.