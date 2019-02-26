Bexar Co. jail fails state inspection, Walker becomes new jail administrator

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was told by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that the Bexar County Jail did not meet the state’s jail standards.

The report has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said it has sent its plan Monday to the state to address the issues raised by the report. The state has not approved those plans yet.

As part of the changes, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced that acting jail administrator Capt. Avery Walker is being promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief and will become the permanent jail administrator.

Walker will be tasked with implementing the plan set out by the sheriff and approved by the state.

The sheriff’s office said it conducted a nationwide search that netted 60 applicants.

“Chief Walker has impressed me to no end since assuming the role of Acting Jail Administrator on January 26th. Through the TCJS inspection, he displayed great leadership ability in swiftly orchestrating a plan to address the concerns raised,” Salazar said in a statement. “Chief Walker is reallocating resources as necessary, implementing policies and procedures, and looking at technology to overcome outdated practices which have been around since the mid 90’s. I am excited to have Chief Walker on my command staff and I look forward to working with Mr. Wood and TCJS. Mr. Wood and I have discussed our plan of action which includes TCJS staff coming to San Antonio in the coming days to brief me, Deputy Chief Walker, and jail administration staff on our next steps to regaining compliance very soon.”