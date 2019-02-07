Bexar Co. man, 68, arrested for killing man outside bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man accused of shooting another man outside a Bexar County bar has been arrested.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday 68-year-old Danny Becka was at the the Longbranch Saloon on U.S. 87 east of Sayers in the early morning hours of March 29, 2018.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Laval Thomas some time after Becka.

At around 2 a.m. that morning when the bar was closing, both men left the bar and walked to their vehicles.

Thomas drove his black Hummer to the front of the bar and Becka stopped behind him in his pickup truck.

Moments later, a single gunshot was heard and Thomas was found shot sitting in the driver’s seat.

Becka reportedly left the area in his pickup truck. Thomas was taken to SAMMC where he would eventually die.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Becka’s arrest. Deputies arrested Becka at his home on Kosub Lane without incident Thursday morning.

Becka has been charged with 1st degree murder.