Bexar County businesses to get help enforcing mask requirement
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff/Screen shot -COSA Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Numerous businesses in the San Antonio area plan to continue requiring customers to wear face coverings after the statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted March 10.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says sheriff’s deputies will help businesses enforce the rules.
“If a businesses calls and says,’ this guy is trespassing on my property and not following the rules that I have, will you come out and remove him?’ The sheriff said he would go out and remove him,” Wolff stated.
The county judge says Target and Macy’s stores are among several businesses that are planning to continue requiring customers to wear masks.
The governor announced Tuesday that he’s lifting the statewide COVID-19 restrictions, but businesses are allowed to implement their own rules.