Bexar County checking online alert system ahead of possible tropical weather
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 13, 2018 @ 12:05 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The Bexar County Public Works Department is getting ready for the possibility of tropical weather this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dean Devore says a cluster of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico could bring us some heavy rain this weekend.

“Especially later tomorrow into Saturday and Sunday. I think those are the two days I’m most worried about for repeated showers and thunderstorms,” said Devore.

Because the ground already is saturated, any additional rain would likely cause flooding.

Bexar County Public Works is making sure that HALT, the High Alert Lifesaving Technology online alert system, is ready. Barriers also are in place along flood-prone roads in unincorporated areas of the county.

