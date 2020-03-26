Bexar County Commissioner fights COVID-19 with help from 3D printers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to create a shortage of medical supplies, one Bexar County Commissioner is doing what he can to meet the need.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert is responding to requests for personal protective equipment for first responders.
He’s enlisting the help of local 3D printer owners to assist in creating protective face shields for health care workers.
Calvert says a group of 3D printer owners are currently volunteering their time to create 500 face sheilds per day.
But creating the shields requires more than just the printer and this is where you can help.
They need plastic and other supplies to keep producing the shields. Calvert is hoping you will pitch in and donate these specific materials:
3D Print Filament
PLA Filament
PETG Filament
NYLON Filament
ABS Filament
12 Bins Clear 12×12
Clear thin plastic bigger than a foot long
Calvert adds:
“With schools being closed, we are going to scour the districts to ask for what they could donate from their 3D printers for the personal protective gear of healthcare workers. When it comes to making sure our first responders and medical communities are supplied with the equipment needs, we are now needing the support of the community to literally protect our healthcare first responders.”
Donations can be dropped off at CanOpener Labs at 1235 Safari Street, or at the Bexar County Fire Marshall’s office at 9810 Southton Road in San Antonio.
Plastic Products brought to either of these locations can be disinfected with ultraviolet lights and taken to the 3D printers.