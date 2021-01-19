Bexar County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert/Photo-Tommy Calvert
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
He believes he got the virus from a friend who visited him on New Year’s Day.
“I hadn’t been going out. It was just a friend who came over, so that’s how I think I got it,” Calvert told KTSA News.
When she notified him a couple of days later that she had the virus, he took a test and it came back negative. Then last Thursday, he lost his sense of taste.
“I made some shrimp with butter basil last Thursday and I noticed I couldn’t taste it,” said Calvert.
He wondered if his cooking was off, so he tried other food items and realized he had lost his sense of taste. The District 4 Commissioner took another COVID-19 test on Friday and this time, the results came back positive. He immediately contacted his fellow commissioners and staff members.
“We’re spaced out six feet and always wear masks, and everybody’s tests have come back negative, thank God,” said Calvert.
His symptoms have been mild and he hasn’t had a fever. Calvert plans to get tested again on Friday.