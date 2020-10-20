Bexar County Commissioners approve $4 million grant program to help bars and restaurants
Riverwalk - San Antonio Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Commissioners have approved a $4 million dollar grant program to help local bars and restaurants affected by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal government will provide grants of up to $25,000 for bars and restaurants with 60 or fewer employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue.
“This will be a great help to a segment of our business community that has arguably suffered the worst under COVID,” said Commissioner Kevin Wolff. “At the end of the day, it’s still a very small amount, but it will help some.”
Commissioner Tommy Calvert says restaurants on the River Walk have been hit harder because of the scarcity of tourists.
“Sometimes people forget our River Walk restaurants are hallmark, benchmark institutions by which we are judged, so the income and the staffing levels will make them eligible to participate in this program,” said Commissioner Tommy Calvert.
The funds will be administered in partnership with LiftFund and applications will be accepted October 26 through November 2. Grants will be awarded by November 30.
Bexar County Commissioners Court approved this fourth round of funding on October 20, which includes $936,827
in funds administered by MAESTRO Entrepreneurship Center for non-professional service small businesses. Awards
of up to $15,000 will be granted to businesses with up to 10 full time employees.
Round 3 of grant funding administered by SAGE, San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside, is still accepting
applications through October 31 from small and micro businesses with up to 10 employees and annual gross revenues
up to $1 million.
Visit www.bexarcountystrong.org or call 210-335-1777 to see if you qualify for assistance.