Bexar County Commissioners approve budget
By Don Morgan
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 4:37 PM
Bexar County Commissioners Court (January 19, 2018)

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A new budget for Bexar County.

Included in the 1.7 billion dollar spending plan, a raise for some county employees. The budget calls for employees to get a living wage of 15 dollars an hour. Other employees who currently make more than that can expect a 2 percent cost of living adjustment.

Millions are being used for road maintenance and flood control and money has been set aside for theBexar County Sheriff’s Department to hire a staff phycologist. The Department has been dealing with a series of deputy arrests in the past few months.

The budget includes a drop in the property tax rate but the tax valuation is going up, which negates any tax drops for most residents.

The new fiscal year begins October 1st.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

In the U.S. House, Democrat Henry Cuellar raises eyebrows by fundraising for Republican John Carter San Antonio motorist suing truck driver who plowed into him South San Antonio ISD expected to name superintendent finalist Deputy arrests prompt Bexar County sheriff to hire psychologist More than 1,000 firefighters, civilians participate in 110 9/11 Memorial Climb San Antonio police holding asset auction Thursday
Comments