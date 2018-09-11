Bexar County Commissioners approve budget

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A new budget for Bexar County.

Included in the 1.7 billion dollar spending plan, a raise for some county employees. The budget calls for employees to get a living wage of 15 dollars an hour. Other employees who currently make more than that can expect a 2 percent cost of living adjustment.

Millions are being used for road maintenance and flood control and money has been set aside for theBexar County Sheriff’s Department to hire a staff phycologist. The Department has been dealing with a series of deputy arrests in the past few months.

The budget includes a drop in the property tax rate but the tax valuation is going up, which negates any tax drops for most residents.

The new fiscal year begins October 1st.