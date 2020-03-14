Bexar County court judge under self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County court judge is under self-quarantine after a defendant in her courtroom claimed to have been in close contact with someone under self-quarantine for coronavirus.
The man had a hearing in the courtroom of Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez Friday morning, and later claimed he was recently in close contact with someone who was exposed to the coronavirus in Italy.
Gonzalez immediately shut down her courtroom and didn’t let anyone come in or leave. She informed her staff, courthouse officials and the health department.
After health officials came and questioned Gonzalez and the others, she locked the courtroom and went home around 12:30 pm.
“I like to err on the side of caution, so before leaving the courthouse, I got with our county housekeeping. They’re going to scrub the courtroom down and clean our offices,” she said.
Gonzalez told KTSA News she decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“My court reporter will stay home for two weeks. I’m staying home for two weeks, and my court coordinator will be coming back in the evenings and on weekends when there are hardly any people in the courthouse,” said Gonzalez.
The defendant was taken to the Bexar County Jail.