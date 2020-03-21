Bexar County COVID-19 coronavirus cases now 39
SAN ANTONIO-(KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has jumped to 39.
Nine are community spread. Sixteen are travel-related, and five were individuals who had close contact with the travelers. Nine coronavirus cases are under investigation.
Twenty-two of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 cases are males, and seventeen are females.
The largest age group is 40-49 with 31. Next is the 20-29 category with 6. All of the other categories each have 4, including the 0-19 age group.