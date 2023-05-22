Bexar County crime lab earns top honors fourth year running

A scientist holds a 96-well cell culture plate over the laser of an fluorescent inverted microscope

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the fourth consecutive year, the Bexar County Criminal Investigations Laboratory (BCCIL) is being recognized as one of the top performing forensic laboratories in the world, receiving the coveted Foresight Maximus Award from the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD).

Of more than 180 global competitors, BCCIL is one of only fifteen labs lauded for consistently surpassing 90% peak efficiency, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of sector challenges. This achievement upholds BCCIL’s status as the lone Texas lab to receive such an honor.

Jennifer D. Naugle, ASCLD President, hailed the high standards of award winners and encouraged peer labs to emulate their outstanding performance.

Orin Dym, BCCIL Director, expressed pride in the team’s sustained achievement. “Four consecutive awards affirm the remarkable resilience and dedication of our team. We are immensely proud to have sustained our performance levels and to continually serve the citizens of Bexar County with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.”

By winning the Foresight Maximus Award for the fourth time, BCCIL reaffirms its commitment to providing impartial, reliable scientific analysis, ensuring justice, and maintaining public safety.

