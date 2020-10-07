      Weather Alert

Bexar County currently not ‘opting in’ to reopening bars on Oct. 14

Dennis Foley
Oct 7, 2020 @ 6:26pm
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday that at the current moment, Bexar County will not permit bars to reopen on October 14th.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday allowing counties to allow bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Wolff said more research needs to be done by the city-county health officials to get a better idea on exactly what impact reopening bars would mean for the county.

The county judge is directing Metro Health to look into how many bars would be affected by the move.  Wolff said many bars are operating now as restaurants and may make opting in easier than initially expected.

Wolff said there is a chance the county may opt-in on October 14th once more information is made available by Metro Health.

