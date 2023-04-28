Bexar County DA files motion to deny bail for man accused of killing infant daughter

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny bail for a man accused of murdering his infant daughter.

KSAT-12 reports Stephen Clare was initially charged with with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following the April 10 attack at his ex-wife’s home.

He is accused of shooting his ex-wife then attacked his 2 daughters with a knife. His ex-wife and 2 year old daughter survived the attack but his 11 month old daughter died from her injuries.

A magistrate judge issued a warrant for the charges to be upgraded to first degree felonies which requires a new bond and an increase in punishment.

Clare is now being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Serious Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

Following the motion, Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales released the following statement:

“A capital offense is the most serious crime one can commit. Mr. Clare should not be walking freely around our community after what he has been accused of doing. Our community values its children.”