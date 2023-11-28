Bexar County DA’s Office target of new videos from San Antonio Police Officers Association

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are new accusations targeting the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office coming from a not-so-new source: San Antonio Police Officers Association.

In multiple posts to social media (bottom), SAPOA teases two videos titled, “The DA Chronicles.”

Accusations started flying late last summer when multiple San Antonio police officers were shot in the line of duty, often by a wanted suspect or one with previously dismissed criminal charges.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales has offered multiple statements defending his record and processes in Bexar County, but these do not seem to quiet the accusations coming from some avenues of law enforcement.

The criminal record of Jesse Garcia is profiled in one of the videos. He is accused of shooting three SAPD officers in August at a time in which he was out on bond on numerous previous cases.

Additional videos are expected in the coming weeks, all suggesting through data that law enforcement and the general public are not safe with the way things are going.

KSAT-12 got a statement from Attorney General Gonzales that includes a graph that shows a reduction in crime in San Antonio over the last year, although the results are mixed.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.