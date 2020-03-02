Bexar County declares public health emergency, sheriff will detain violators
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hours after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a public health emergency declaration, Bexar County is making a similar move to cover the entire county.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued the declaration late Monday with the aid of Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
Citing the power granted by the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, Wolff issued a public health emergency ordering that those quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland must remain on base for the full duration. Those requiring medical attention will be permitted to go to a local medical facility.
“Pursuant to the statutory authority vested in me as the presiding officer of the County of Bexar, I declare that ingress into and travel throughout Bexar County and the remaining 26 municipalities from Lackland by those persons that have been quarantined in the facility is not permitted. No previously quarantined person shall be permitted to enter Bexar County, the City of San Antonio, or any of the other 26 municipalities throughout Bexar County until further notice.”
The declaration takes effect immediately and lasts seven days unless renewed by the Bexar County Commissioners Court.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office will be enforcing the declaration and will detain anyone who violates it.
Woman stayed at hotel, visited North Star Mall before 3rd test came back positive for coronavirus