Bexar County Democrats considering walking back charter amendments endorsement

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The chairwoman of the Bexar County Democratic Party says she is recommending the party reconsider its endorsement of three city charter amendments supported by the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

The party held a news conference at its headquarters Thursday to endorse three city charter amendments on the November ballot that would change several city functions, like the salary of future city managers and requirements for getting a referendum on a ballot.

However, Monica Alcantara, the party’s chairwoman, announced Friday afternoon that the endorsement had created concern among several members of the party’s executive committee.

“Although the proposal to endorse the City Charter Amendments passed at the August CEC meeting, a majority of the 263 precinct chairs who currently compose the CEC were not present and did not vote,” Alcantara said in a statement.

She mentioned that the party’s endorsement was particularly concerning because the fire union has endorsed many Republicans running for office in Bexar County. The chairwoman said it was especially concerning that the union is supporting Will Hurd to be reelected to his congressional seat, a race the Democrats feel they can win.

“The endorsement of these charter amendments joins the BCDP with the Firefighters’ Union during an election cycle when they are actively working to elect Republican candidates and working against our goals to ‘turn Texas blue,'” Alcantara noted.

She said she would be recommending that the proposal to endorse the charter amendments be revisited the next time the party’s executive council meets.

When asked by KTSA’s Trey Ware about the Democrats’ support of the amendments, San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg inferred that there was division within the party about endorsing the proposals.