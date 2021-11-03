      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputies arrest 3 for stealing catalytic converters from RV park

Don Morgan
Nov 3, 2021 @ 5:48am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men who were trying to get away with come stolen catalytic converters.

Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Potranco Road after two men were spotted running through an RV park.

The person who saw them also found three catalytic converters lying on the ground where the men were running.

Deputies with the West Patrol tracked the men to a nearby gas station. They were in a vehicle with a third man. Deputies took all three men into custody for questioning.

Surveillance video from the RV park showed two of the men removing catalytic converters from RVs.

All three men have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

 

