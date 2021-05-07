Bexar County Deputies arrest 3 people in a drug bust on San Antonio’s North Side
Screenshot from Bexar County Sheriff video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big drug bust on San Antonio’s North side.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a drug operation at the home in the 100 block of Trudell was first broken up a few weeks ago when Deputies were delivering a warrant.
But then they got word it had started again.
Thursday’s bust began when Deputies performed a traffic stop on a car that had just left the home.
When they stopped the car at Loop 410 and Ingram, Deputies found black tar heroin and meth in the vehicle which prompted a raid on the house.
During a sweep, Deputies found seven kilos of heroin, 1.5 kilos of methamphetamine and $8,500 in cash.
Salazar says the estimated street value of the drugs they found is $700,000.
The same three people that were arrested during the initial discovery of drugs a few weeks ago were arrested again.
All three are facing federal drug charges.