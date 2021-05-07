      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputies arrest 3 people in a drug bust on San Antonio’s North Side

Don Morgan
May 7, 2021 @ 5:20am
Screenshot from Bexar County Sheriff video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big drug bust on San Antonio’s North side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a drug operation at the home in the 100 block of Trudell was first broken up a few weeks ago when Deputies were delivering a warrant.

But then they got word it had started again.

Thursday’s bust began when Deputies performed a traffic stop on a car that had just left the home.

When they stopped the car at Loop 410 and Ingram, Deputies found black tar heroin and meth in the vehicle which prompted a raid on the house.

During a sweep, Deputies found seven kilos of heroin, 1.5 kilos of methamphetamine and $8,500 in cash.

Salazar says the estimated street value of the drugs they found is $700,000.

The same three people that were arrested during the initial discovery of drugs a few weeks ago were arrested again.

All three are facing federal drug charges.

Screen shot from Bexar County Sheriff video
