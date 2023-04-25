Bexar County Deputies arrest 4 teenagers for stealing San Antonio teacher’s car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at Crockett Academy used modern technology to help locate her car after it had been stolen Monday afternoon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the teacher parked her car on a street near the school and at around 1:45 P.M. called to report it had been stolen.

Her car had a tracker in it which was used to locate the vehicle as it was speeding through a neighborhood a few miles away.

A Deputy laid down a spike strip but the thief spotted it and when he swerved to avoid it, he crashed into a parked car.

Four teenagers then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran from the scene but thanks to a police helicopter flying overhead, they were located and taken into custody.

Deputies say the 4 youths are all under the age of 17. The driver is being charged with stealing the vehicle and evading arrest while the other 3 are being charged with evading arrest.