Bexar County Deputies arrest couple accused of abusing 3 year old child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on accusations that they may have been responsible for serious injuries to the woman’s 3 year old son.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the situation earlier this month after the child was brought to a local hospital. He was suffering from severe injuries to his head and face along with other injuries in various stages of healing.

The child was also brought to the hospital in late April but authorities weren’t alerted as hospital workers didn’t suspect abuse at the time.

When he was brought back less than two weeks later, Child Protective Services stepped in and placed the child with relatives.

But at some point last weekend, the child’s mother, 24 year old Brandy Laurel, and her boyfriend, 25 year old Justin Garcia, showed up wit the child at a hospital in Dimmit County. He was suffering from breaks to both of his legs and was not able to walk. They told hospital staff the child threw a tantrum and injured himself. The child has been brought back to San Antonio and has undergone surgery.

Laurel and Garcia were only supposed to have supervised visits with the child.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the couple is facing charges of injury to child causing serious injury.

They may face additional charges in Dimmit County.