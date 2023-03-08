Bexar County Deputies arrest man charged with sexually assaulting teenaged runaway

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a teenage runaway at his home.

46 year old Malcolm Barge was taken into custody Tuesday.

His arrest came after deputies arrived at his Park Lake Drive home to search for a missing 16 year old girl.

She was located at Barge’s home and he was arrested for harboring a runaway.

During an investigation, deputies found sexually explicit texts between Barge and the girl. They also learned that Barge had sexually assaulted the girl several times.

Barge was located in the 7000 block of FM 78 and reportedly told deputies that he didn’t know the girl was underage.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement after Barge was arrested:

“Great job to our Childsafe Investigators getting another predator off the streets! Predators like this aren’t always violent, but they are absolutely dangerous to the mental health and well being of their child victims.”

Bail has been set at $50,000.