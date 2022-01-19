Bexar County Deputies arrest man following long standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man after a standoff at a Northwest side home.
Deputies were called to Warbler View Monday afternoon where a man was holding a woman in the home.
62 year old Norris Bailey was refusing to let the woman leave and that he was armed.
Deputies arrived and tried to talk Bailey into letting the woman go.
She managed to get out of the home when he became distracted.
Deputies stayed on the scene for several hours and attempted to get Bailey to surrender.
After failing to make contact with him, the Deputies left, but they returned early Tuesday morning with a SWAT team tactical robot.
The robot entered the home and Bailey walked outside to surrender a short time later.
He was taken into custody without further incident and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.