Bexar County Deputies arrest six during drug raid

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — Bexar County deputies arrested six people when they carried out a drug raid this week.
On Tuesday, Deputies searched a home on Delmar near South Walters.
They arrested two men for possession of meth, another man for illegally possessing a gun, and a woman for drug possession.
The bust led deputies to another home on Seashell Place on the West side.
That’s where they arrested two men. One on an outstanding drug possession warrant, the other for possession of meth and cocaine.
The sheriff’s office says most of the suspects are documented gang members.
The street value for the drugs is more than 145-thousand-dollars.