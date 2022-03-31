      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputies arrest teen who shares pictures of himself holding drugs, guns and cash

Don Morgan
Mar 31, 2022 @ 10:08am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager trying to look cool in pictures shared on social media will probably skip posting his mug shot.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got word that 17 year old David Guerra had shared pictures of himself holding drugs, weapons and cash.

Deputies found him while he was driving so they pulled him over. During the traffic stop, they found a loaded handgun, cash and some hash oil.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Then it got worse for Guerra and his passenger, 21 year old Ezra Guerra. They were detained while deputies searched their home in the 8900 block of Raywood.

There was more hash oil, money and weapons in the home along with cocaine, weed and $15,000 in cash.

They were both arrested on several drug and weapons charges.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
TAGS
Bexar County Sheriff's Office drug arrests San Antonio
Popular Posts
Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck
Schertz Police Officer opens fire after he was hit by driver in a suspected stolen vehicle
Willie Nelson and wife had trouble voting absentee in Texas
March Madness continues at AT&T Center with Elite 8 matchup
Baptist Health System relaxes visitor guidelines effective immediately
Connect With Us Listen To Us On