Bexar County Deputies arrest teen who shares pictures of himself holding drugs, guns and cash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager trying to look cool in pictures shared on social media will probably skip posting his mug shot.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got word that 17 year old David Guerra had shared pictures of himself holding drugs, weapons and cash.
Deputies found him while he was driving so they pulled him over. During the traffic stop, they found a loaded handgun, cash and some hash oil.
Then it got worse for Guerra and his passenger, 21 year old Ezra Guerra. They were detained while deputies searched their home in the 8900 block of Raywood.
There was more hash oil, money and weapons in the home along with cocaine, weed and $15,000 in cash.
They were both arrested on several drug and weapons charges.