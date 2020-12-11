Bexar County deputies arrest two suspects in murder of roller skating enthusiast
Sheriff Javier Salazar, Photo-Screen Grab-BCSO Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a local roller skating enthusiast who was shot over a cell phone, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
Twenty-four-year-old Giovanna Barrera was shot and killed after roller skating in her Northeast side neighborhood Wednesday afternoon near Walzem Road and FM 78 this week.
Salazar says Barrera was in her car in the driveway, taking off her skates when 28-year-old Daniel Calvillo walked up and demanded her cell phone. When she refused to give it up, he allegedly shot her at point blank range.
Calvillo is charged with capital murder and a woman who was with him is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. She’s identified as Keyana Jones. Salazar said Jones could also be charged with capital murder as the investigation continues.