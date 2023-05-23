KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Deputies break up illegal gambling operation

By Don Morgan
May 23, 2023 5:55AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people detained and several gambling machines seized after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office breaks up an illegal gambling operation on the Northeast Side.

KSAT-12 reports deputies showed up at the establishment near FM 78 and Beech Trail Monday afternoon. They obtained a warrant after receiving complaints that the building was being used for gambling.

Nobody answered after the deputies knocked several times and identified themselves. They eventually breached the door and went inside, where they found 10 people using the slot machines.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the people inside were compliant with the deputies and no further incidents were reported.

The woman running the operation was taken into custody as well as a man who was in the parking lot.

The charges against the two people detained haven’t been released as deputies are still investigating.

We will provide more details once they become available.

More about:
Bexar County
illegal gambling operation
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
3

Man in his 20's dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub
4

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
5

National Weather Service: Flood Watch for San Antonio, Hill County, I-35 Corridor