Bexar County deputies discover nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana following traffic stop
Bexar County Sheriff's Office seizes nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana April 12, 2021/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have found $200,000 worth of marijuana and arrested seven men at a Southeast Side home.
Based on a tip, BCSO’s Gang Unit pulled over a vehicle Monday. During the traffic stop, deputies found a pound of marijuana, a handgun and about $9,000 cash.
They figured there was plenty more where that came from and the investigation led them to the source of the weed at a nearby home on Gayle Avenue where deputies seized 43 pounds of pot, more than $43,000 cash and 4 firearms.
Rafael Ramirez, 23, Isaac Sandoval, 20, Kevin Zavala, 32, Louis Perez, 25, David Padron, 33, Adrian Flores, 35, and Randy Bravo, 20, were all charged with possession of marijuana 5 lbs- 50 lbs.
The estimated street value of the marijuana is $199,580.48.