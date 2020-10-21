      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputies find body of motorcycle rider

Don Morgan
Oct 21, 2020 @ 6:57am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing his bike on Highway 16 in South Bexar County.

The man’s body was discovered at around 10:30 P.M. Tuesday when a motorist narrowly missed hitting the motorcycle that was in the road.

Bexar County Deputies were sent to the scene and they found the biker’s body a short distance from the bike.

It’s not known what caused the man to wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

