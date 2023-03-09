KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Deputies find drugs and stolen guns during search of convicted felon’s home

By Don Morgan
March 9, 2023 9:26AM CST
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who spent time behind bars previously is going back to jail after a search of his home turned up stolen guns and a lot of drugs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant to the East Lambert Street home of 35 year old Leonard Tristan.

Tristan, a convicted felon, now has a long list of new charges against him after deputies found the following:

560 grams of Methamphetamine
21.8 grams of Cocaine
91.5 grams of Heroin
6.98 grams of Mushrooms
$2,000.00 cash
A digital gram scale and packaging
Bullet proof vest
One Rock Island M911 semi-auto pistol
Glock 43 9mm semi-auto pistol

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

The drugs have an estimated street value of $19,000. The guns? They were stolen.

Tristan was brought to the Bexar County Jail and is being charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG1 over 400grams
Two counts of Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 4-200grams
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG2 4-400g
Unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction
Tamper Evidence- Intent impair
Unlawful Possession of metal or body armor

Bond has been set at $300,000.

 

