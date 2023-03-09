Bexar County Deputies find drugs and stolen guns during search of convicted felon’s home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who spent time behind bars previously is going back to jail after a search of his home turned up stolen guns and a lot of drugs.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant to the East Lambert Street home of 35 year old Leonard Tristan.
Tristan, a convicted felon, now has a long list of new charges against him after deputies found the following:
560 grams of Methamphetamine
21.8 grams of Cocaine
91.5 grams of Heroin
6.98 grams of Mushrooms
$2,000.00 cash
A digital gram scale and packaging
Bullet proof vest
One Rock Island M911 semi-auto pistol
Glock 43 9mm semi-auto pistol
The drugs have an estimated street value of $19,000. The guns? They were stolen.
Tristan was brought to the Bexar County Jail and is being charged with:
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG1 over 400grams
Two counts of Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 4-200grams
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG2 4-400g
Unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction
Tamper Evidence- Intent impair
Unlawful Possession of metal or body armor
Bond has been set at $300,000.