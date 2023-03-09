Bexar County Deputies find drugs and stolen guns during search of convicted felon’s home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who spent time behind bars previously is going back to jail after a search of his home turned up stolen guns and a lot of drugs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant to the East Lambert Street home of 35 year old Leonard Tristan.

Tristan, a convicted felon, now has a long list of new charges against him after deputies found the following:

560 grams of Methamphetamine

21.8 grams of Cocaine

91.5 grams of Heroin

6.98 grams of Mushrooms

$2,000.00 cash

A digital gram scale and packaging

Bullet proof vest

One Rock Island M911 semi-auto pistol

Glock 43 9mm semi-auto pistol

The drugs have an estimated street value of $19,000. The guns? They were stolen.

Tristan was brought to the Bexar County Jail and is being charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG1 over 400grams

Two counts of Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 4-200grams

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG2 4-400g

Unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction

Tamper Evidence- Intent impair

Unlawful Possession of metal or body armor

Bond has been set at $300,000.