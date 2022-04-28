      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputies find drugs in car wrecked by street racer

Don Morgan
Apr 28, 2022 @ 8:13am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A documented gang member who apparently enjoys driving at high rates of speed was slowed down this week.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted 45 year old Richard Guerra racing another car on a West side street.

The cars were going 85 in a 35 mile per hour zone on South Brownleaf Street.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop and while one of the cars stopped, the second, operated by Guerra, kept on going.

With his 2008 Mercedes Benz speeding through city streets, Guerra eventually lost control on Park Field Drive.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

After wrecking, Guerra jumped out and attempted a fast getaway on foot.

But his ability to operate a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed didn’t carry over to his running game. A deputy got close enough and deployed a stun gun.

Guerra was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Things got worse for him when deputies found cocaine, synthetic marijuana and heroin in his car.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

 

He’s been charged with Evading Arrest and Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.

Bond has been set at $190,000.

