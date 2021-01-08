Bexar County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
Fifteen-year-old Samantha H. Andutan, missing/BCSO Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County deputies are asking for your help in the search for a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing Sunday.
Samantha Hershel Andutan is five-foot-two and weighs about 97 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a long sleeve grey shirt and camouflage jogger pants when she was last seen around 8:30 pm Sunday in the 12000 block of Lone Star Leaf.
Anyone with information on Samantha’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected]
BCSO says those found to be harboring Samantha may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is punishable by up to 1 year in jail with a maximum fine of $5,000, or they could be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is punishable by up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000/