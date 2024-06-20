Bexar County Deputies searching for man accused of pointing gun at neighbor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A backyard barbecue turned into a dangerous feud between neighbors.

According to a report from FOX 29, Bexar County Deputies were called to a home on the far Southeast Side June 15, where a man says he was being verbally harassed by a neighbor while he was grilling in his backyard.

After arguing with the neighbor, the man went back inside. But a short time later, the neighbor, identified as 29-year-old Zackry Calvin Zeedyk, pulled into the man’s driveway.

When the man went outside, Zeedyk reportedly pointed a gun at the man.

He didn’t shoot, but the incident was caught on camera and deputies are now searching for Zeedyk.

Deputies say Zeedyk is wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protective order.

If you know where Zeedyk is, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.