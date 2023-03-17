Bexar County Deputies searching for man wanted for sexual assault of a 14 year old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a man wanted for sexually assaulting a teenaged girl.

The 14 year old victim called to report the assault last Tuesday, March 7.

She told deputies she was assaulted by 20 year old Daniel Michael Martinez. She had conversations with Martiniez through Instagram and agreed to meet up with him because she assumed he was closer to her age.

But Martinez picked her up in his car and assaulted her in the vehicle before driving the girl to her home on Marbach Road and dropping her off.

Martinez, who is a registered sex offender already had one warrant out for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and now there is another.

If you have seen Martinez or know where he is, you can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 to leave an anonymous tip.