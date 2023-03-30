Bexar County Deputies searching for man who robbed three juveniles in a McDonald’s restaurant bathroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials are looking for a man who pulled a gun on three juveniles in a McDonald’s restaurant bathroom and stole their belongings.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Culebra and Talley.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the man they are looking for is 18 to 24 years old and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance camera walking out with a couple pairs of shoes and some backpacks that belong to the three young victims.

He got into a black Mercedes with 4 other people and fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210 335-6000.