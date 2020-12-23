Bexar County deputies seek help in search for missing woman
Tracy Lynn Huffmaster, missing since Dec. 12, 2020/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search continues for a Southwest side woman who’s been missing since December 12.
Fifty two-year-old Tracy Lynn Huffmaster was last seen leaving a home in the 100 block of Carousel Dr in the Valley Hi area. She’s 5-foot-one and weighs about 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Huffmaster was wearing a blue jacket when she vanished.
Investigators believe she may be in the area of Loop 410 and Highway 90. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected]